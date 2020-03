Dernière nouvelle, la Museum Night Fever du samedi 14 mars n'aura pas lieu

Museum Night Fever 2020 - 11/03/2020 Museum Night Fever 2020, the year’s most over the top night, invites you to come as you are, as you want to be! This 14 March from 7pm to 1am, over a thousand young artists are showcasing their talents in 31 museums with a selfmade program of downright daring activities. Discover this season’s major exhibitions and enjoy performances, installations, DJ & live sets, dance, film, animations, frankly bizarre guided tours and so much more. 5 afterparties keep the museum adrenaline pumping. www.museumnightfever.be