The Clash fête le 40ème anniversaire de "London Calling" avec une exposition

The Clash - London Calling (Official Video) - 03/09/2019 The Clash - London Calling (Official Video) Follow On Spotify - http://smarturl.it/TheClashTT Listen On Apple Music - http://smarturl.it/TheClash_AppleMusic Amazon - http://smarturl.it/ClashHBAmazon In celebration of London Calling, pre-order is available now for 2CD/2LP/Cassette/Scrapbook: https://smarturl.it/TheClashLC2019 WATCH SHOULD I STAY OR SHOULD I GO MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/ThClash_ShouldIStay WATCH ROCK THE CASBAH MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/TheClash_RockTheC WATCH I FOUGHT THE LAW MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/TheClash_IFoughtTheL WATCH TOMMY GUN MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/TheClash_TommyGun WATCH BANKROBBER MUSIC VIDEO ► https://smarturl.it/TheClash_Bankrobber Follow The Clash Website:http://www.theclash.com Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/theclash Twitter:https://twitter.com/TheClash #TheClash #LondonCalling #TheClashOfficial #TheClashOfficialVideo #TheClashOfficialAudio #TheClashSongs #TheClashEssentials #TheClashGreatestHits #BestOfTheClash #TheClashLondonCalling #LondonCallingAlbum #ShouldIStayOrShouldIGo #RockTheCasbah #TrainInVain #TheClashCompleteControl Lyrics London calling to the faraway towns Now war is declared, and battle come down London calling to the underworld Come out of the cupboard, you boys and girls London calling, now don't look to us Phoney Beatlemania has bitten the dust London calling, see we ain't got no swing Except for the ring of that truncheon thing The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin Engines stop running, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river London calling to the imitation zone Forget it brother, you can go it alone London calling to the zombies of death Quit holding out, and draw another breath London calling, and I don't wanna shout But while we were talking, I saw you nodding out London calling, see we ain't got no high Except for that one with the yellowy eyes The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin A nuclear error, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin A nuclear error, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Meltdown expected, the wheat is growing thin Engines stop running, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river London calling to the imitation zone Forget it brother, you can go it alone London calling to the zombies of death Quit holding out, and draw another breath London calling, and I don't wanna shout But while we were talking, I saw you nodding out London calling, see we ain't got no high Except for that one with the yellowy eyes The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin A nuclear error, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river The ice age is coming, the sun's zooming in Engines stop running, the wheat is growing thin A nuclear error, but I have no fear 'Cause London is drowning, and I live by the river Now get this... London calling, yes, I was there too And you know what they said? Well, some of it was true! London calling at the top of the dial And after all this, won't you give me a smile? London calling... I never felt so much alike alike alike alike...