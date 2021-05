Les peintres noirs explosent sur le marché de l'art

VIRTUAL WALK-THROUGH: Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott - 11/05/2021 Art and Race Matters: The Career of Robert Colescott opened at the Contemporary Arts Center in Cincinnati (CAC) on September 20, 2019, and opened at the Portland Art Museum on February 15, 2020. This exhibition is the first full retrospective of one of America’s most compelling and controversial artists. Grace Kook-Anderson, the Arlene and Harold Schnitzer Curator of Northwest Art, narrates this glimpse of the exhibition galleries. For more information, visit https://portlandartmuseum.org/exhibitions/art-and-race-matters/ Guest Curated by Lowery Stokes Sims Guest Co-Curated by Matthew Weseley Organized at Portland Art Museum by Grace Kook-Anderson. Exhibition Photography by Ben Cort