L'exposition "Capture" explore le monde à travers un filtre technologique

Sming - Interactive Choir - 22/05/2019 Sming is an interactive choir installation offering people the chance to be both conductor and an entire choir simultaneously. We want to make people experience the music in a different way, as they are immerged into their own vibration, movements, and harmony. A project by Superbe Video by Benoist Lhuillery and Dogstudio Voice processing by Hovertone Music by You Contact : hello@superbe.be Thanks to Les Tombées de la nuit, La Fédération Wallonie Bruxelles, Flagey, la Fondation Mons 2025, MARS (Mons arts de la scène) and Kikk Festival.