Expo : Retour sur 100 ans de design d'intérieur au Vitra Design Museum

“Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors” at the Vitra Design Museum - 07/03/2020 Take a look inside our exhibition “Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors”! In the film, curator Jochen Eisenbrand and assistant curator Anna-Mea Hoffmann as well as Joseph Grima, Space Caviar, give insights into the exhibition which aims to reopen the conversation about the contemporary private interior and its evolution. Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors 08.02. – 23.08.2020 Vitra Design Museum Our homes are an expression of the way we live, they shape our everyday routines and fundamentally affect our well-being. With the major exhibition »Home Stories: 100 Years, 20 Visionary Interiors« the Vitra Design Museum aims to reopen the conversation about the contemporary private interior and its evolution. In a captivating narrative leading visitors backwards in time, the exhibition will highlight important societal, political, urban, and technical shifts that have shaped the design and the use of the Western interior over the last 100 years. The exhibition is organized around 20 iconic interiors by architects such as Adolf Loos, Finn Juhl, Lina Bo Bardi, and Assemble; artists like Andy Warhol or Cecil Beaton, as well as interior designer Elsie de Wolfe. #VDMHomeStories More information: www.design-museum.de/home-stories/en