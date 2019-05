Enchères à New York : les femmes peintres ont enfin la cote

Pioneering Women of the Contemporary Art Canon - 14/05/2019 The contributions of women artists to the canon of Contemporary art have been long overlooked; however, recent years have seen an urgent reappraisal of both historic and current contributions by women. In this, 60-Second gallery discover five works from our Contemporary Day sale by trailblazing artist such as Joan Mitchell and Helen Frankenthaler, as well as by pioneering women working today. (15 November | New York) Learn More: http://www.sothebys.com/en/auctions/2018/contemporary-art-day-sale-n09933.html Download The Sotheby’s App:https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/sothe... FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY’S Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sothebys/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sothebys Twitter: https://twitter.com/sothebys Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/ Weibo: https://www.weibo.com/sothebyshongkong WeChat: sothebyshongkong Snapchat: Sothebys