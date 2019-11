Une exposition invite à plonger dans "La Vierge aux rochers" de Léonard de Vinci

Leonardo: Experience a Masterpiece | National Gallery - 12/11/2019 The Gallery becomes a painting studio, an imagined chapel and a room-sized experiment in this immersive exhibition that leads you through the mind of Leonardo da Vinci to explore his masterpiece, ‘The Virgin of the Rocks’. Leonardo: Experience a Masterpiece 9 November 2019 - 12 January 2020 Book online and save, Members go free: https://bit.ly/2NjVNal #Leonardo Subscribe to our channel and never miss a video: http://bit.ly/1HrNTFd Follow us on social media: Like the National Gallery on Facebook: https://en-gb.facebook.com/thenationalgallery/ Follow the National Gallery on Twitter: https://twitter.com/NationalGallery Follow the National Gallery on Instagram: https://instagram.com/nationalgallery Help keep the museum accessible for everyone by supporting us here: https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/support-us The National Gallery houses the national collection of paintings in the Western European tradition from the 13th to the 19th centuries. The museum is free of charge and open 361 days per year, daily between 10.00 am - 6.00 pm and on Fridays between 10.00 am - 9.00 pm. Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5DN https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk