Une cerise symbolisant "l'effondrement imminent" va trôner à Trafalgar square

Heather Phillipson's 'The End' | Fourth Plinth | National Gallery - 08/01/2020 Watch The National Gallery’s Young Producers share their thoughts on the shortlisted proposals for the 2018 and 2020 Fourth Plinth commissions in London’s Trafalgar Square. Watch more episodes here: http://bit.ly/2mdGHGg Chloe Lim Ning explores the connection between contemporary artist Heather Phillipson’s ‘The End’ and paintings in the National Gallery’s collection Fourth Plinth Shortlist Exhibition 19 January – 26 March 2017 Learn more: http://bit.ly/2lcn1Dy The Fourth Plinth commissions have become a hotly anticipated and much-debated fixture in Trafalgar Square. They bring ambitious contemporary art to the heart of the historic square. Following the unveiling of David Shrigley’s ‘Really Good’ in Trafalgar Square, London, the ‘Fourth Plinth Shortlist Exhibition’ presents, for the first time, the shortlisted proposals for 2018 and 2020. Come and see works of contemporary art and sculpture by some of the leading artists working today, and have your say on what should come next on the Fourth Plinth. Follow the National Gallery on social media: Twitter: https://twitter.com/NationalGallery Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thenationalg... Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/national_ga... Help keep the museum accessible for everyone by supporting us here: https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk/su... The National Gallery houses the national collection of paintings in the Western European tradition from the 13th to the 19th centuries. The museum is free of charge and open 361 days per year, daily between 10.00 am - 6.00 pm and on Fridays between 10.00 am - 9.00 pm. Trafalgar Square, London, WC2N 5DN https://www.nationalgallery.org.uk