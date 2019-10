Une 46e FIAC sous le signe des nouveaux défis pour la planète

46th FIAC International Contemporary Art Fair | Teaser - 16/10/2019 October is probably the busiest month for art collectors, galleries and artists. As some of the most prestigious art fairs in the world all chose to hold the event at this time. The International Contemporary Art Fair [Foire Internationale d’Art Contemporain], short for FIAC is one that you cannot skip. The 46th FIAC is taking place from 17th to 20th of October in Paris. The five days fair is estimated to bring together some 200 modern and contemporary art galleries. As the official media partner of FIAC 2019, Hantang Culture will handpick both highlight masterpieces and young talents for you. Tap the video above for a quick peek. Connect with us on: Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNY7yS8GF9jCU77yQf4koXA Website: http://www.acmedynasty.com/ Instagram: https://instagram.com/hantang_culture/ #FIAC2019 #FIACInternationalContemporaryArtFair #FoireInternationaled’Art Contemporain