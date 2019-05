Un tableau de Monet vendu 110,7 millions de dollars aux enchères à New York

Claude Monet – Meule | 2016 World Auction Record - 15/05/2019 In November 2016 the world auction record for Claude Monet was eclipsed after an epic 14-minute bidding battle in the Impressionist & Modern Art Evening Sale in New York. The saleroom burst into applause when Meule, one of the last of the artist’s great Grainstack series left in private hands, finally sold for $81,447,500 / £65,210,168 — just over $1 million more than the previous record, which was set at Christie’s London in 2008. Find out more: http://www.christies.com/features/Results-from-the-Impressionist-and-Modern-Evening-Sale-November-2016-7925-3.aspx