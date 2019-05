Un tableau de Mark Rothko pourrait dépasser les 50 millions de dollars

First Look: Mark Rothko at the Apex of his Career - 16/05/2019

This spring, Sotheby's is proud to offer Mark Rothko's Untitled, 1960 as a highlight of our Contemporary Art Evening Auction in New York. Sold on behalf of the San Fransisco Museum of Modern Art (SFMOMA), this exquisite work will benefit the institution's Acquisitions Fund. Untitled, 1960 embodies Rothko's creative crescendo and the full maturation of his extraordinary artistic output. In this work, Rothko utilizes a mesmerizing color palette of deep burgundy, warm blush and cloud-white to intensely explore his central focus: human emotion. (16 May | New York)