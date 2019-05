Un lapin de Jeff Koons vendu 91,1 millions de dollars, record pour un artiste vivant

Jeff Koons 'Rabbit' sculpture sets €81.4 million record at sale - 17/05/2019 The sculpture titled "Rabbit" by American pop artist Jeff Koons sold for $91.1 million (€81.4 million) in New York, a record price for a work by a living artist.… Let the pictures do the talking: subscribe to No Comment http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=NoCommentTV No Comment is brought to you by euronews, the most watched news channel in Europe. Find us on: Youtube http://eurone.ws/yDXQ7c Facebook http://eurone.ws/110HFkw Twitter http://eurone.ws/ZuMzJb euronews.com http://eurone.ws/17qIsCK