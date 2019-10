Série de records pour la vente de la collection de Claude et François-Xavier Lalanne

The Magical Universe of Claude & François-Xavier Lalanne - 28/10/2019 Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne were two of the most pioneering, important and beloved artists of the 20th century. The fabled French husband-and-wife design duo lived and worked alongside each other in perfect harmony for over five decades at their house and studio near Fontainebleau. Take a First Look at how their art seamlessly integrated into a warm home, celebrating a love of nature and providing a source of inspiration for the couple. This autumn, Sotheby’s will offer over 280 works of art from their extraordinary collection in a landmark dedicated two-day sale in Paris ‘L’Univers Lalanne’ (23 – 24 October | Paris). The heart of the collection is dedicated to works created by Claude and François-Xavier Lalanne, alongside the couple’s artist-friends giving an insight into their personal aesthetic and collecting tastes. SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/sothebys/?sub... FOR MORE NEWS FROM SOTHEBY’S Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sothebys/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sothebys Twitter: https://twitter.com/sothebys Category Education