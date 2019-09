Rétrospective de Marina Abramovic à Belgrade, sa ville natale

Marina Abramovic on performing Artist is Present (2012) - 23/09/2019 Directed and Edited by Milica Zec Marina Abramović describes the reaction of the public that sat across from her revealed to during the “Artist is Present“ performance MoMA, in which members of the public were invited to sit opposite the artist and engaged in a mutual gaze. The Artist is Present Performance, 3 months The Museum of Modern Art, New York, NY 2010 Photography by Marco Anelli