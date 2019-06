Le musée Van Gogh à Amsterdam raconte la fascination du peintre pour les tournesols

Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' are staying home - 10/05/2019 Research conducted at the Van Gogh Museum into Vincent van Gogh’s famous Sunflowers has produced a great deal of new information regarding the condition of the painting and the materials that Van Gogh used. One of the conclusions is that the 130 year old painting is stable, but fragile. ‘This is why we have decided that Sunflowers will no longer travel away from the museum. From now on, this highlight of our collection will stay at home in Amsterdam, available for all of our visitors to see every day of the year’, says Axel Rüger, Director of the Van Gogh Museum. https://www.vangoghmuseum.nl/en/whats-on/exhibitions/exhibition-van-gogh-and-the-sunflowers/conservation-treatment-sunflowers