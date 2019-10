Le Brooklyn Museum met aux enchères une toile de Francis Bacon

Francis Bacon's studio in 360° - 18/06/2018 Francis Bacon moved into 7 Reece Mews in London in 1961 and lived there until his death in 1992. Located above two garages, the modest space was divided between a small flat and the studio, which measured only 32 square meters. The space was chaotic and its floor covered with books, photographs and magazines, which Bacon used as inspiration for his paintings. He would mix colours on the walls. The shabby furniture accommodated a huge array of cans, paint and brushes. Only his closest friends were allowed to visit him there.