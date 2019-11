La sculptrice Colombienne Doris Salcedo reçoit un prix doté d'un million de dollars

Doris Salcedo on Bogotá – 'The Forces Here Are Brutal' | Artist Cities - 04/11/2019 Doris Salcedo is an artist who lives and works in Bogotá, Colombia. The artist makes sculptures and installations in response to her research into the experiences of those affected by violence, particularly by the civil war in her native country. In 2006 Salcedo completed Shibboleth, one of the most audacious of the Unilever Series commissions for Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall, by cutting a jagged trench down the whole length of the concrete floor, as a reminder of man-made borders and divisions. Artist Cities is a series co-produced with The Guardian, in which we explore the native or adopted cities of a range of major international artists. We learn how each artist has identified and developed a relationship with the landscape and city they call home and how such connections materialise in their work. Subscribe for weekly films: http://goo.gl/X1ZnEl