L'exposition "The World of Bruegel in Black and White" s'ouvre mercredi au KBR à Bruxelles

Discover The World of Bruegel in Black and White - 15/10/2019 Bruegel is a world-renowned painter, but in the 16th century it wasn’t his paintings he was known for – it was his graphic work which brought him widespread fame. This 2019 exhibition offers you the opportunity to get up close and personal with Bruegel’s famous prints. As a pioneer in the rediscovery of Bruegel’s lesser-known masterpieces, KBR will exhibit its complete collection of prints during this special Bruegel year, at ‘The World of Bruegel in Black and White’. From 15 October 2019 until 16 February 2020 in KBR in Brussels. Buy your tickets: www.kbr.be