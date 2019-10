Georg Baselitz élu à l'Académie des Beaux-Arts au siège occupé par Wajda

Georg Baselitz at Fondation Beyeler - 24/10/2019 To mark the eightieth birthday of Georg Baselitz, the Foundation Beyeler in Riehen (Basel, Switzerland) is devoting an extensive retrospective to the German painter, printmaker and sculptor, comprising his most important paintings and sculptures. The show juxtaposes key works from each phase of the artist’s oeuvre. The exhibition brings together some ninety paintings and twelve sculptures dating from 1959 to 2017. Exemplary works from the 1960s, with a selection of the Hero and Fracture paintings, are included among examples of the inverted images for which Baselitz became famous during the 1970s. Along with the artist’s large-format wood sculptures and reliefs, paintings from the later Remix series are also featured, as well as a new group of works, which is publicly displayed here for the first time. The exhibition runs until April 29, 2018. The retrospective, with loans from public and private collections in Europe and the USA, debuts at the Fondation Beyeler and will be seen at the Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden in Washington, D.C. in the summer of 2018. In conjunction with the exhibition at the Fondation Beyeler, the Kunstmuseum Basel is presenting a selection of Baselitz’s drawings. Georg Baselitz at Fondation Beyeler. Media Preview, January 19, 2018. More videos on contemporary art, design, architecture: http://vernissage.tv Connect: http://www.facebook.com/vernissagetv http://twitter.com/vernissagetv Browse our Archive: http://vernissage.tv/archive/posts/ Find Artists, Designers, Architects: http://vernissage.tv/archive/artists/ Art TV pioneer Vernissage TV provides you with an authentic insight into the world of contemporary fine arts, design and architecture. With its two main series "No Comment" and "Interviews", art tv channel VernissageTV attends opening receptions of exhibitions worldwide, interviews artists, designers, architects. VTV provides art lovers with news, reports and features from the international art scene. VernissageTV: the window to the art world. Das Fenster zur Kunstwelt. La fenêtre sur le monde de l'art. A janela para o mundo da arte. La ventana al mundo del arte. نافذة على عالم الفن. 到艺术世界的窗口。Окно в мир искусства. Since 2005.