"Art truc troc & Design" sensibilisera au recyclage à Bozar du 14 au 16 février

A TICKET FOR THE PLANET! - 14/02/2020 Recycle your TRUC and get your free entry! Swaping AND recycling will be the big novelty of 2020. Indeed, Art Truc Troc & Design is the first exhibition where it will be possible to exchange an access to culture for a useful gesture for the environment. Visitors will be able to TROC their entrance ticket for the exhibition in exchange for recyclable objects such as old batteries, light bulbs, small electrical appliances but also used car tires, and even your frying oil or grease! More info on TRUCTROC.be Music: DJ DISCUS