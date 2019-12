Alberto Giacometti va bientôt être exposé à Pékin avec Picasso

Alberto Giacometti's studio in 360° - 18/06/2018 The studio in Montparnasse, Paris, where Giacometti lived from 1927 until his death 1966, was less than 25 square metres. It is here that Giacometti set himself the impossible task of achieving perfection in images based on his perception of reality. Not only was the studio filled with finished sculptures but also the ghosts of failed plaster figures, scraped and repainted canvases, and abandoned drawings. This was the centre of Giacometti’s world and a magnet for artists and writers.