50 Belges sur 133 exposants composeront la 65e édition de la Brafa

The BRAFA Art Fair will open 26 January - 2 February 2020 - 14/11/2019 The Brussels Art Fair (BRAFA) is one of the leading European art and antiques fairs that dates back to 1956. With a consistent focus on high quality, authenticity and diversity, BRAFA offers treasures of classicism, modern & contemporary art and design, covering more than 20 specialities. BRAFA welcomes 135 top art and antiques dealers from 16 countries to exhibit at the fair. The fair’s exhibitor selection process is rigorous, and all objects are verified by an international committee of more than 100 independent experts. Last year over 66,000 art enthusiasts from Belgium and beyond attended BRAFA 2019 to marvel at 5000 years of art history in a friendly and elegant athmosphere… This new record highlights the loyalty of BRAFA’s collectors and visitors and the event’s reputation for excellence. BRAFA is not just an art fair, it is an event devoted to the promotion of art in all its forms. Every year, it hosts a special exhibition commissioned by a guest of honour: an important museum, a cultural institution or an artist. As a favourite place of new encounters and shared passions, the fair also organizes daily a series of free Art Talks given by internationally renowned curators, experts and collectors as well as Art Tours about the masterpieces on show. Over the years, BRAFA has become one of the most inspiring art fairs… Save the date for BRAFA 2020: Sunday 26 January - Sunday 2 February. Tour & Taxis, Brussels More information: www.brafa.art Video by RGB Media