Talkie-walkie à la main, We Were Here Together pousse la coopération dans ses beaux retranchements

We Were Here Together | Official Release Trailer - 15/10/2019 The newest entry in the We Were Here series is out now! In this cooperative first-person puzzle game, you must work together to find clues and solve puzzles on your journey to a sinister castle in the Antarctic wastes. You and your partner are awoken by a distress call on the radio. A memorable journey will take you from your Antarctic base camp to the sinister Castle Rock to enact a rescue. With only walkie-talkies and your wits, can you find a way in... and more importantly, can you make it out again?