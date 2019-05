Tales of the Neon Sea: une mer de lassitude légèrement illuminée par du pixel art cyberpunk

Tales of the Neon Sea - Official Trailer 2 | RELEASE DATE - APRIL 30 - 04/05/2019 Wishlist on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/828740/Tales_of_the_Neon_Sea/. Welcome to a world of intrigue and suspicion. Where humans and robots contend with escalating tensions and mutual distrust. And where gangster felines scheme their way to the top of the food chain. Tales of the Neon Sea is scheduled to release on April 30th for Steam. Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ZdcInteractive Join our Discord for discussion: https://discord.gg/dRBr2ZF