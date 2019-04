Quoi de neuf sur Netflix? Un documentaire sur le cannabis dont Snoop Dogg est le héros

Grass Is Greener | Official Trailer [HD] | Netflix - 18/04/2019 It lit up jazz and hip-hop -- and ignited a war on drugs steeped in racial injustice. Experts explore America's complicated relationship with weed. Hip-hop legend Fab 5 Freddy directs and narrates this documentary featuring Snoop Dogg, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels and more. Watch Grass Is Greener on Netflix: https://www.netflix.com/title/80213712 SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/29qBUt7 About Netflix: Netflix is the world's leading internet entertainment service with 130 million memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments. Connect with Netflix Online: Visit Netflix WEBSITE: http://nflx.it/29BcWb5 Like Netflix Kids on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/NetflixFamily Like Netflix on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/29kkAtN Follow Netflix on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/29gswqd Follow Netflix on INSTAGRAM: http://bit.ly/29oO4UP Follow Netflix on TUMBLR: http://bit.ly/29kkemT Grass Is Greener | Official Trailer | Netflix http://youtube.com/netflix