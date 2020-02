Pégases 2020 du jeu vidéo: "A Plague Tale: innocence" et "Life is Strange 2" en tête des nominations

Life is Strange 2 Launch Trailer [PEGI] - 10/02/2020 Pre-order Life is Strange 2 here: https://goo.gl/3NuZQP Find out more about LiS2 here: https://sqex.link/LiS2Revealed The first of 5 episodes of #LifeisStrange2 will release in one week on September 27, 2018 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC (Steam)! Two brothers Sean and Daniel Diaz, 16 and 9, are forced to run away from home after a tragic incident in Seattle. In fear of the police, Sean & Daniel head to Mexico while attempting to conceal a sudden and mysterious supernatural power. Life on the road is tough and now totally responsible for his much younger brother, Sean begins to realize that his decisions will impact their lives forever… Music used in this video: - Colour To Colour by Seyr Check out our Playlist of Trailer Music here: https://sqex.link/listrailermusic Follow us on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeIsStrangeGame Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeIsStrange Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeisstrangegame Tumblr: http://lifeisstrange-blog.tumblr.com VK: https://vk.com/lifeisstrange Discord: http://discord.gg/lifeisstrange Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/user/officiallifeisstrange Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/people/156942661@N04/