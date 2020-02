Palmarès des Belgian Game Awards 2020: le jeu vidéo belge affiche toute son originalité

Nanotale Alpha Gameplay Teaser - 23/02/2020 Early footage from our typing RPG in development, Nanotale. The game is still in development and planned for Q3 2019. More: https://store.steampowered.com/app/944920/Nanotale__Typing_Chronicles/ Join us on Discord: https://discord.gg/fishingcactus Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/nanotalegame Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/nanotalegame Since time immemorial the Archivists have studied and cataloged the mysteries of the planet, observing its changes and holding to our vow of neutrality. Yet from the Ancestral Forest to the Blue Desert, the world is suffering. The Tree of Life sings the Final Song and we can feel it in our flesh: the world is dying. We bear witness, but we cannot interfere. We contemplate in silence. Nanotale - Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric typing adventure RPG set in a colorful vibrant world. Follow Rosalind, a novice Archivist, as she journeys out into a valley to collect plant and rock samples for further analysis. The valley is peaceful. War is a thing of the distant past. Nothing can go wrong with such a casual task... can it?