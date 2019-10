Dans l'intimité d'un taxi Neo Cab, un puissant jeu narratif qui questionne notre humanité

Neo Cab - What is a Feelgrid? - 02/10/2019 PLAY THE FREE DEMO: Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/794540/Neo_Cab Nintendo Switch: https://www.nintendo.com/games/detail/neo-cab Coming to Steam and Nintendo Switch on October 3, 2019! Stay human in a world overcome by automation. Play as Lina, one of the last human driver-for-hire on the streets of Los Ojos. Your friend and only lifeline has gone missing; with no money and nowhere to stay, the only thing you can do is keep driving. Out now on Apple Arcade!