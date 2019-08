Brussels Summer Festival: les concerts à ne pas rater

Son Lux - Easy - 14/08/2019 MusicWard - A safe place for sound Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/pages/Musicward/231660176851216# Artist: Son Lux Song: Easy Where to get the song: https://soundcloud.com/joyful-noise-recordings/son-lux-easy Original image: http://markverhagen.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/background21.jpg Questions or tips email me at MWmusicward@gmail.com Lyrics: Easy, easy Pull out your heart To make the being alone Easy, easy Pull out your heart To make the being alone Easy, easy Easy, easy You break the bridals to meet Losing control Easy, easy Crushed for your holy soul Concealed and cold Easy, easy Oh, easy, easy Burn all your things To make the fight to forget Easy, oh, easy Burn all your things To make the fight to forget Easy Easy, easy Pull out your heart To make the being alone Easy, easy Pull out your heart To make the being alone Easy