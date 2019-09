"A Plague Tale : Innocence", ou l'amour fraternel au temps de la peste : un chef-d'œuvre du studio français Asobo

A Plague Tale: Innocence - Launch Trailer - 23/09/2019 Available May 14: http://www.aplaguetale.com/shop Website: http://www.aplaguetale.com Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/APlagueTale Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/APlagueTale A Plague Tale: Innocence releases tomorrow – watch the Launch Trailer today! Asobo Studio’s debut new IP, A Plague Tale: Innocence, launches tomorrow for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on May 14. Watch the Launch Trailer now and embark on a dark adventure through a war-torn, medieval France, relentlessly pursued by the Inquisition and never-ending hordes of ravenous rats. A Plague Tale: Innocence tells a grim and emotional story, with gameplay blending action and adventure. Follow Amicia and her little brother Hugo, as they attempt to survive a harsh, brutal world plagued by war and the Black Death. On the run from the Inquisition and surrounded by unnatural swarms of rats, the siblings’ rocky journey will not leave them unscathed. A Plague Tale: Innocence releases tomorrow, May 14, on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Pre-orders are still available! #APlagueTale #Videogame