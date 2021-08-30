La playlist du lundi 30 aout 2021

Retrouvez ici la playlist de Dr Boogie pour l’émission du 30 aout de 21h à minuit.

Canned Heat

Rollin And Tumblin

Steve Gerard & The Debonaires

Uh - Oh

Duke Robillard

Tore Up

Eddie 9 V

Travellin Man

John Hammond

Slick Crown Vic

Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters

Ronnie Johnnie

Moreland & Arbuckle

Don T Wake Me
   

The Rolling Stones

Diddley Daddy

Charlie Watts / Jim Keltner

Shelly Manne

The Rolling Stones

Honky Tonk Women

The Rolling Stones

Let It Rock

The Rolling Stones

So Young

The Rolling Stones

Good Time Women

Jammin With Edward

Boudoir Stomp

The Rolling Stones

Brown Sugar / Clapton
   

Spooky Tooth

Waitin In The Wind

James Gang

Standing In The Rain

Jesse Ed Davis

Bacon Fat

Blues Image

La Bamba

Steve Marriott

Some Kind Of Wonderful

Steve Marriott

Oh Well

The Scrubbers

Cocaine In My Brain

Steve Marriott All Stars

Ruthy

Steve Marriott

Clapping Song

Roger Chapman

Dark Side Of The Stairs
   

The Everly Brothers

Gone Gone Gone

The Everly Brothers

Carol Jane

The Everly Brothers

Lucille

The Everly Brothers

Claudette

The Everly Brothers

See See Rider
   

Eddie C. Campbell

Cheaper To Keep Her

Billy Emerson

Shim Sham Shimmy

Billy Emerson

Red Hot

Little Wolf

Stop Duckin Me Baby

Willie Williams

In The Valley

Hop Wilson

Black Cat Bone

Robert Nighthawk

Anna Lee - Sweet Black Ang

Big Joe Williams / P. Butterfield

Wild Cow Moan

B.Brown & Mc Voults

Good Woman Blues

Otis Spann

Blues For Martin L. King

James Cotton /Butterfield / Arnold

Three Harp Boogie

Bukka White

Colombus Miss. Blues

Bb King

That Ain T The Way To Do It

Slim Harpo

Everybody Needs Somebody

Magic Sam's Blues Band

Feelin Good

Al " Cake " Wichard / Whiterspoon

Daddy Pinocchio

 

 

 

 

 

