La playlist du lundi 30 aout 2021

Retrouvez ici la playlist de Dr Boogie pour l’émission du 30 aout de 21h à minuit.
|
Interprète
|
Titre
|
Canned Heat
|
Rollin And Tumblin
|
Steve Gerard & The Debonaires
|
Uh - Oh
|
Duke Robillard
|
Tore Up
|
Eddie 9 V
|
Travellin Man
|
John Hammond
|
Slick Crown Vic
|
Ronnie Earl & The Broadcasters
|
Ronnie Johnnie
|
Moreland & Arbuckle
|
Don T Wake Me
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Diddley Daddy
|
Charlie Watts / Jim Keltner
|
Shelly Manne
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Honky Tonk Women
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Let It Rock
|
The Rolling Stones
|
So Young
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Good Time Women
|
Jammin With Edward
|
Boudoir Stomp
|
The Rolling Stones
|
Brown Sugar / Clapton
|
Spooky Tooth
|
Waitin In The Wind
|
James Gang
|
Standing In The Rain
|
Jesse Ed Davis
|
Bacon Fat
|
Blues Image
|
La Bamba
|
Steve Marriott
|
Some Kind Of Wonderful
|
Steve Marriott
|
Oh Well
|
The Scrubbers
|
Cocaine In My Brain
|
Steve Marriott All Stars
|
Ruthy
|
Steve Marriott
|
Clapping Song
|
Roger Chapman
|
Dark Side Of The Stairs
|
The Everly Brothers
|
Gone Gone Gone
|
The Everly Brothers
|
Carol Jane
|
The Everly Brothers
|
Lucille
|
The Everly Brothers
|
Claudette
|
The Everly Brothers
|
See See Rider
|
Eddie C. Campbell
|
Cheaper To Keep Her
|
Billy Emerson
|
Shim Sham Shimmy
|
Billy Emerson
|
Red Hot
|
Little Wolf
|
Stop Duckin Me Baby
|
Willie Williams
|
In The Valley
|
Hop Wilson
|
Black Cat Bone
|
Robert Nighthawk
|
Anna Lee - Sweet Black Ang
|
Big Joe Williams / P. Butterfield
|
Wild Cow Moan
|
B.Brown & Mc Voults
|
Good Woman Blues
|
Otis Spann
|
Blues For Martin L. King
|
James Cotton /Butterfield / Arnold
|
Three Harp Boogie
|
Bukka White
|
Colombus Miss. Blues
|
Bb King
|
That Ain T The Way To Do It
|
Slim Harpo
|
Everybody Needs Somebody
|
Magic Sam's Blues Band
|
Feelin Good
|
Al " Cake " Wichard / Whiterspoon
|
Daddy Pinocchio