Alan Parsons arrive avec un album live

En plus de classiques d’Alan Parsons Project tels que Eye In The Sky, Time, et Old And Wise, The NeverEnding Show – Live In The Netherlands vous permettra de découvrir un tout nouveau titre studio bonus intitulé " The Never Ending Show ". Alan Parsons travaille d’ailleurs à un nouvel album studio d’ores et déjà planifié pour 2022.

Alan Parsons : The NeverEnding Show – Live In The Netherlands

CD1

1. One Note Symphony

2. Damned If I Do

3. Don’t Answer Me

4. Time

5. Breakdown + The Raven (Medley)

6. I Wouldn’t Want To Be Like You

7. Psychobabble

8. Luciferama

CD2

1. Don't Let It Show

2. I Robot

3. Limelight

4. Standing On Higher Ground

5. As Lights Fall

6. I Can’t Get There From Here

7. Prime Time

8. Sirius + Eye In The Sky (Medley)

9. Old And Wise

10. (The System Of) Dr. Tarr And Professor Fether

11. Games People Play

12. The Never Ending Show (New Studio Audio Track) Bonus Track