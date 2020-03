Alan Merril, l'auteur de "I love rock n' roll", succombe au coronavirus

Arrows, I Love Rock N Roll, Alan Merrill - 30/03/2020 Arrows, "I Love Rock N Roll" featuring lead singer Alan Merrill. The original a-side version from 1975 by the band (Alan Merrill and) the Arrows. The group were produced by British legend Mickie Most, and the tune was written by Arrows Alan Merrill and Jake Hooker. The song was later covered by Joan Jett, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and many more. Lead vocals & bass guitar by Alan Merrill, guitar & backing vocals by Jake Hooker, and drums and backing vocals by Paul Varley. The Arrows released both an a-side version and a b-side version of this particular song. Having their own TV series, the band recorded many versions of their songs for performance on the show, in accordance with musician's union rules at the time. The video was made in three locations. The park is Berkeley Square, London England, W1, the street scenes are on Charles Street, same area. The performance was filmed on Quay Street in Manchester England, at the Granada/ITV studios. This clip aired on Granada/ITV in 1976, produced by Muriel Young and directed by Peter Walker. This version is available on The Arrows "Tawny Tracks" rarities album. There have been many different recording bands named the Arrows over decades, on separate continents, so in order to keep focus and clarity I have made sure people know this is the Arrows fronted by lead singer Alan Merrill in the headline above. Clip trivia: The mystery man standing by the tree with the Arrows at the end of this clip is Monsieur Kamayatsu of the legendary Japanese band The Spiders. Cosmic oddity: Arrows singer Alan Merrill and Joan Jett are both left handed, but play their instruments right handed. More trivia- Joan Jett was initially introduced to her manager Kenny Laguna by a tv producer named Alan Sacks. Arrows singer Alan Merrill's legal birth name is Allan Sachs, same pronounciation. A little eerie, don't you think? Info and reference / http://www.iloverocknroll.org Arrows fan site / http://arrowsfan.co.uk