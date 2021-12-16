Tendances Première : La sélection de livres pour Noël de Déborah Danblon sur Auvio

La Première - Lifestyle
La sélection de livres pour Noël de Déborah Danblon
Quelques conseils lectures avec Déborah Danblon pour sa sélection de Noël : - Princesse Sarah, Frances Hodgson Burnet, Illustré par Nathalie Novi, Albin Michel - Oceanium, Loveday Trinick Illustré par Teagan White, traduit par Emmanuel Gros, Casterman. - Secret de vampires, Julie Légère et Elsa White, illustré par Laura Pérez, La martinière - Les mots ont des oreilles, Daniel Pennac, illustré par Florence Cestac, Le Robert