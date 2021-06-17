Soir Première : sur Auvio

17H30 EURO 2020 : Belgique/Danemark, un match attendu par deux pays à 18h. Éclairage avec David BERTRAND.



17H35 FAIT DU JOUR Lancement de la première mission habitée vers la Station spatiale chinoise et nouvelle coopération spatiale russo-chinoise. Éclairage avec notre correspondant Frédéric CASTEL.



17H40 CHANSON CLAIRE LAFFUT - HIROSHIMA



17h50 LA CHRONIQUE DÉCOUVERTES avec Baptiste HUPIN - Une radiographie complète des communes flamandes



17h55 L'HISTOIRE DU SOIR de Hélène MAQUET - L'histoire d'une jeune femme qui pourrait bien transformer la politique économique américaine



18H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET



18H20 CQFD (Ce Qui Fait Débat) - ANNE-SOPHIE BRUYNDONCKX & CATHERINE TONERO Alibaba : pourquoi s'implanter à Liège ? Alibaba pourvoyeur d'emplois en Wallonie. A quel prix ? Des espions chinois à Liège via Alibaba ? Avec Michel KEMPENEERS, directeur général de la Direction des Affaires internationales de l'AWEX et Cédric LETERME, chargé d'étude au CETRI, au GRESEA et co-producteur du documentaire « Welcome Alibaba »



18H47 CHANSON PRINCE - CREAM



18H50 SEQUENCE CULTURE avec Olivier NEDERLANDT - Le nouvel album de Colleen `The tunnel and the clearing'



19H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET

Casting et équipe Animateur Anne-Sophie BRUYNDONCKX Émission Soir Première