Soir Première : sur Auvio

17H30 FAIT DU JOUR Sprint final pour la constitution du gouvernement fédéral... Eclairage avec Marc SIRLEREAU.



17H35 FAIT DU JOUR Parents: un congé quarantaine pour remplacer le congé corona. On en parle avec Ludivine DEDONDER, députée PS et porteuse de la proposition de loi



17H45 DISQUE CLASH - ROCK THE CASBAH



17h50 L'HISTOIRE DU SOIR d'Hélène MAQUET - L'histoire d'un masque buccal qui se vend comme des petits pains



17h55 LA CHRONIQUE DÉCOUVERTES avec Gilles GOETGHEBUER - La phase finale du tournoi de Roland Garros a commencé hier à une date très inhabituelle pour lui



18H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET



18H20 CQFD (Ce Qui Fait Débat) - ARNAUD RUYSSEN & Catherine TONERO - Bruxelles : la contamination s'emballe ? Bruxelles : vers un reconfinement partiel ? avec Catherine MOUREAUX, bourgmestre de Molenbeek et Simon DELLICOUR, épidémiologiste, chercheur à l'ULB.



18H48 DISQUE KREGO - TON NOM



18H50 SEQUENCE CULTURE grand format avec Pascal GOFFAUX - "Un rendez-vous avec A" de David TOBON à la galerie Félix Frachon.



19H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET

Casting et équipe Animateur Arnaud RUYSSEN Émission Soir Première