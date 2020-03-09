Soir Première : sur Auvio

17H31 FAIT DU JOUR Point sur le coronavirus avec Pierre-Yves MEUGENS, journaliste à la RTBF. Les bourses plongent suite au coronavirus. On en parle avec Bernard KEPPENNE, chef économiste chez CBC banque.



17H40 FAIT DU JOUR Sabine Laruelle et Patrick Dewael au rapport chez le Roi. Eclairage avec Philippe WALKOWIAK, journaliste à la RTBF (en direct du palais).



17H46 DISQUE MILKY CHANCE - Stolen Dance (radio edit)



17H50 L'HISTOIRE DU SOIR d'Hélène MAQUET - L'histoire d'une petite porte découverte au palais de Westminster



17h55 LA CHRONIQUE DÉCOUVERTES avec Gilles GOETGHEBUER - Hommage à l'une des plus grandes championnes dans l'histoire de la voile



18H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET



18H20 CQFD (Ce Qui Fait Débat) - Négociations au fédéral : impasse totale ? Ivan DE VADDER, journaliste politique à la VRT et Thomas GADISSEUX, responsable éditorial Politique à la RTBF



18H44 DISQUE EDIE BRICKELL & THE NEW BOHEMIANS - Circle



18H50 SEQUENCE CULTURE grand format avec Laurent GRAULUS - Le concert du pianiste américain Chick Corea à Bozar



19H00 LE JOURNAL Diane BURGHELLE-VERNET

