Le feel de Diane : Musiques du monde sur Auvio

Playlist:

Bernard Lavilliers : Melody tempo harmony

Jhero : Everything

Bebe : Me fui

Jeanette : Porque te vas

Hindi Zahra : Beautiful tango

Bernard Lavilliers : Tendresse

Quantic & Flowering Inferno : Cumbia Sobre el Mar

Cesaria Evora : Angola

Mayra Andrade : Comme s'il en pleuvait

Ibeyi : Away way

Nicolas Jaar : Mi mujer

Nu & Jo Ke : Who Loves The Sun

José Feliciano : California dreaming

China Moses : Etre là bas

Jose Feliciano : Light my fire

Viktor Lazlo : Premier rôle

Manu Chao : Bongo Bongo

Tony Allen : Asiko (In A Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix)

Santana Maria : Maria

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS