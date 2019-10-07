Le feel de Diane : Musiques du monde sur Auvio

Le Feel de Diane
Musiques du monde
Playlist:
Bernard Lavilliers : Melody tempo harmony
Jhero : Everything
Bebe : Me fui
Jeanette : Porque te vas
Hindi Zahra : Beautiful tango
Bernard Lavilliers : Tendresse
Quantic & Flowering Inferno : Cumbia Sobre el Mar
Cesaria Evora : Angola
Mayra Andrade : Comme s'il en pleuvait
Ibeyi : Away way
Nicolas Jaar : Mi mujer
Nu & Jo Ke : Who Loves The Sun
José Feliciano : California dreaming
China Moses : Etre là bas
Jose Feliciano : Light my fire
Viktor Lazlo : Premier rôle
Manu Chao : Bongo Bongo
Tony Allen : Asiko (In A Silent Mix) (Motor City Drum Ensemble Remix)
Santana Maria : Maria
