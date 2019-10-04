Le feel de Diane : sur Auvio

Playlist du week-end:

Vanessa Paradis : Sundays Mondays

Roosevelt : Montreal

Lightenup (Breakbot Remix)

France Gall : Débranche

Témé Tan x Le Motel : Le Ciel

Lenny Kravitz : If you can't say no

The Spinners : I'll Be Around

Gilbert Montagne : Au soleil Robinson Crusoe

Bleu Toucan : Matin à Toucanopolis

Paradis : Garde Le Pour Toi

Isaac Delusion : Midnight Sun

Alex Lucas : Eyes Off You

Jungle : Casio

Lewis OfMan feat Milena leblanc : Plein de bisous

The Undisputed Truth : Smiling Faces Sometimes

Marvin Gaye : Trouble man

Badu : On & on

Antonin : Ca fait du bien

Lizzo :Juice

Sydney Youngblood - If Only I Could/ feat steve lucas (liem remix)

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS