Le feel de Diane : sur Auvio

Le Feel de Diane
Playlist du week-end:
Vanessa Paradis : Sundays Mondays
Roosevelt : Montreal
Lightenup (Breakbot Remix)
France Gall : Débranche
Témé Tan x Le Motel : Le Ciel
Lenny Kravitz : If you can't say no
The Spinners : I'll Be Around
Gilbert Montagne : Au soleil Robinson Crusoe
Bleu Toucan : Matin à Toucanopolis
Paradis : Garde Le Pour Toi
Isaac Delusion : Midnight Sun
Alex Lucas : Eyes Off You
Jungle : Casio
Lewis OfMan feat Milena leblanc : Plein de bisous
The Undisputed Truth : Smiling Faces Sometimes
Marvin Gaye : Trouble man
Badu : On & on
Antonin : Ca fait du bien
Lizzo :Juice
Sydney Youngblood - If Only I Could/ feat steve lucas (liem remix)
