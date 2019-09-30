Le feel de Diane : James Dean et le cinéma de son époque sur Auvio

James Dean et le cinéma de son époque

  • 1 h 30 min

Playlist:
Diane Tell : La légende de Jimmy
Alain Souchon : Bidon
Van Morrison : Wild children
Don mclean : American Pie
Bob Dylan : Hurrican
Born to be wild : Steppenwolf
Charlie Parker : Parker's mood
The Manhattan Transfer : Birdland
Michel Jonaz : La boite de jazz
The Flowers In The Rain The move
The Beatles : Strawberry felds forever
Edith Piaf : Padam, padam
Michel Roche : Café Montmarte
Arthur H/Feist : La chanson de Satie
Eddy Mitchel : La dernière séance
Billy Joel : New York state of mind
Yves simon : J'ai revé New York
Serge Gainsbourg : New York US

