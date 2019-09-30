Le feel de Diane : James Dean et le cinéma de son époque sur Auvio

Playlist:

Diane Tell : La légende de Jimmy

Alain Souchon : Bidon

Van Morrison : Wild children

Don mclean : American Pie

Bob Dylan : Hurrican

Born to be wild : Steppenwolf

Charlie Parker : Parker's mood

The Manhattan Transfer : Birdland

Michel Jonaz : La boite de jazz

The Flowers In The Rain The move

The Beatles : Strawberry felds forever

Edith Piaf : Padam, padam

Michel Roche : Café Montmarte

Arthur H/Feist : La chanson de Satie

Eddy Mitchel : La dernière séance

Billy Joel : New York state of mind

Yves simon : J'ai revé New York

Serge Gainsbourg : New York US

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS