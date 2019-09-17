Le feel de Diane : Hommage aux hommes et femmes de paix du quotidien sur Auvio

Playlist peace aujourd'hui:

Noa : Child of a man

Wallen : L'olivier

Abd Al Malik : Saigne

little bit of feel good jamie liddle

Yael Naim : New Soul

The Jones Girls : Night Over Egypt

Gil Scott Heron : Lady Day and Jhon Coltrane

Chaka Khan : I'm every woman

Natacha Atlas : Man's World

Solaar Urban : Species Listen

Guru feel the music

-une femme seule

-ne sous la même etoile

IAM: C'était né sous la même étoile...

Jerho : Long is a way

Marvin Gaye : What's going on

Timmy Thomas : Why can't we leave together

Sainclair : Ensemble

