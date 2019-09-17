Le feel de Diane : Hommage aux hommes et femmes de paix du quotidien sur Auvio

tous les sites
Le Feel de Diane

Le Feel de Diane

Séquences 0 / 2

Le Feel de Diane

Hommage aux hommes et femmes de paix du quotidien

  • 1 h 29 min

Playlist peace aujourd'hui:
Noa : Child of a man
Wallen : L'olivier
Abd Al Malik : Saigne
little bit of feel good jamie liddle
Yael Naim : New Soul
The Jones Girls : Night Over Egypt
Gil Scott Heron : Lady Day and Jhon Coltrane
Chaka Khan : I'm every woman
Natacha Atlas : Man's World
Solaar Urban : Species Listen
Guru feel the music
-une femme seule
-ne sous la même etoile
IAM: C'était né sous la même étoile...
Jerho : Long is a way
Marvin Gaye : What's going on
Timmy Thomas : Why can't we leave together
Sainclair : Ensemble

Détail

Le feel de Diane

Le feel de Diane
Le feel de Diane

Prochain direct

à 14h30 sur La Première Bxl

Le feel de Diane

Le Feel de Diane
Le Feel de Diane
1 h 29 min

Le Feel de Diane

Hommage aux hommes et femmes de paix du quotidien

Lecture en cours ...
Liens promotionnels