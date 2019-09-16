Le feel de Diane : L'air sur Auvio

Playlist:

Michel Jonasz : L'air que l'on respire

Beck : The new pollution

George Benson/Al Jarreau : Breezing

Telepopmusic : Just Breath

Mickey 3D : Respire

Julien Clerc : Respire

Phil Collins : In the air tonight

Peet : La vibe

Vibe : No blagada

Selah Sue : Crazy Vibe

Balthazar : Wrong Vibration

J Walk : Soul Vibration

Beach Boys : Good Vibration

Evelyn Thomas : High Energy

Le Brio : Big Soul

Rudimental Hell : Could freeze

Robbie Nevil - C'est La Vie

John Paul Young: Love is in the air

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS