Le feel de Diane : Johnny Cash, Barry White et Mac Miller sur Auvio

Le Feel de Diane

Johnny Cash, Barry White et Mac Miller

  • 1 h 29 min

Playlist:
Johnny Cash : Personal Jesus
Johnny Cash: Man in black
Murray Head : Say aint'it so Joe
America : A Horse With No Name
Barry White: Freda
Mac Miller: Dang
Mac Miller: What's the use
Angèle : Victime des réseaux
Stromae : Carmen
Thundercat : Fan's mail
Sopico: Le hasard ou la chance
Fauve, Juillet : Tallulah
Lana del Rey : Doin' time
Alice et moi: T'es fait pour me plaire
Billie Ellish : Bad guy
Mylène Farmer : Sans contre façon
Sade : Paradise

