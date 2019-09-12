Le feel de Diane : Johnny Cash, Barry White et Mac Miller sur Auvio

Playlist:

Johnny Cash : Personal Jesus

Johnny Cash: Man in black

Murray Head : Say aint'it so Joe

America : A Horse With No Name

Barry White: Freda

Mac Miller: Dang

Mac Miller: What's the use

Angèle : Victime des réseaux

Stromae : Carmen

Thundercat : Fan's mail

Sopico: Le hasard ou la chance

Fauve, Juillet : Tallulah

Lana del Rey : Doin' time

Alice et moi: T'es fait pour me plaire

Billie Ellish : Bad guy

Mylène Farmer : Sans contre façon

Sade : Paradise

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS