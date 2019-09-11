Le Feel de Diane - The Mother Road - 11/09/2019

Le Feel de Diane
The Mother Road
Playlist dédiée l'aventure et la découverte:
Bobby Troup : Route 66
Tribe called quest electric relaxion
Eurythmics : Sweet dreams
Quentin Harris ft Cordell McClary : Traveling
Menelik : Quelle aventure
De Palmas: Sur la route
Vanessa Carlton : A thousand miles
Canned Heat: On the road again
English Man in New York
Eddy Mitchell : Sur la route de Memphis
Maxime Leforestier, Zazie, Francis Cabrel: Passer ma route
Tikken Jah Fakoli : Ouvrez les frontières
Bernard Lavilliers : On the road again
Michel Berger : Paradis Blanc
Telex : En route vers de nouvelles aventures
Daft Punk : Around the world
Funky Space reincarnation Marvin Gaye
