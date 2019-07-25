Le Feel de Diane - 25/07/2019

Le Feel de Diane

Le Feel de Diane

Le Feel de Diane

  • 1 h 16 min

Ce jeudi, Diane nous fait découvrir la nu soul dans ses états : psycho acoustique soul, soul électro, soul futuriste, il y en aura pour tous !


Au menu de la programmation :

Maxwell : Sumthin Sumthin
Les Nubians : Makeda
D Angelo : cruising
Jill Scott : Golden
Martha Da'ro : Summer Blues
Erykah Babu : Time s a Wastin
Tom Misch : It runs trough me (FEAT DE LA SOUL)
Bonnie Banane : Leonardo
Solange : Don t touch my hair
Jordan Rakei : Eye To Eye
China Moses : Etre La Bas
Crayon : Faith (FEAT Stanislas Blu & Gracy Hopkins)
China Moses : J'ai besoin d'amour

