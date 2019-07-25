Le Feel de Diane - 25/07/2019

Ce jeudi, Diane nous fait découvrir la nu soul dans ses états : psycho acoustique soul, soul électro, soul futuriste, il y en aura pour tous !





Au menu de la programmation :



Maxwell : Sumthin Sumthin

Les Nubians : Makeda

D Angelo : cruising

Jill Scott : Golden

Martha Da'ro : Summer Blues

Erykah Babu : Time s a Wastin

Tom Misch : It runs trough me (FEAT DE LA SOUL)

Bonnie Banane : Leonardo

Solange : Don t touch my hair

Jordan Rakei : Eye To Eye

China Moses : Etre La Bas

Crayon : Faith (FEAT Stanislas Blu & Gracy Hopkins)

China Moses : J'ai besoin d'amour

Casting et équipe Animateur Diane MAROIS