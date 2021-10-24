La Librairie francophone : sur Auvio

Amélie Nothomb, Eric Plamondon et Laurent Voulzy - Amélie Nothomb pour « Premier sang » aux éditions Albin Michel - Eric Plamondon pour « Taqawan » chez AudioLib Prix du Livre Audio 2021 et pour « Oyana » Prix Lire en Poche 2021 - Laurent Voulzy pour « Mes cathédrales » aux éditions Stock - Séquence Livre de poche avec Abdourahman Waberi pour « Pourquoi tu danses quand tu marches » aux éditions Folio et Philippe Djian pour « 2030 » aux éditions J’ai Lu Présentation : Emmanuel KHERAD