La Librairie francophone : Michel Rabagliati, Christophe Blain, Claire Castillon, Abdelilah Lalou sur Auvio

La Première - Litterature
La Librairie francophone 02/02/2020
Michel Rabagliati, Christophe Blain, Claire Castillon, Abdelilah Lalou
• Michel Rabagliati pour « Paul à la Maison » aux éditions La Pastèque • Christophe Blain pour « Une aventure du Lieutenant Blueberry – T.1, Amertume apache » aux éditions Dargaud • Claire Castillon pour « Marche Blanche » aux éditions Gallimard • Abdelilah Laloui pour « Les baskets et le costume » aux éditions JC Lattès Présentation : Emmanuel KHERAD
