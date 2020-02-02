La Librairie francophone : Michel Rabagliati, Christophe Blain, Claire Castillon, Abdelilah Lalou sur Auvio

La Première - Litterature

Michel Rabagliati, Christophe Blain, Claire Castillon, Abdelilah Lalou

  • 50 min

• Michel Rabagliati pour « Paul à la Maison » aux éditions La Pastèque • Christophe Blain pour « Une aventure du Lieutenant Blueberry – T.1, Amertume apache » aux éditions Dargaud • Claire Castillon pour « Marche Blanche » aux éditions Gallimard • Abdelilah Laloui pour « Les baskets et le costume » aux éditions JC Lattès Présentation : Emmanuel KHERAD

