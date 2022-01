L'air de rien : Une sélection musicale proposée par Olivier Depris sur Auvio

FATHER JOHN MISTY FUNNY GIRL

DAVID BYRNE AND YO LA TENGO WHO HAS SEEN THE WIND

NEIL FRANCES WHERE I BECOME SOMEONE (FEAT BENNY SINGS)

LUCAS HEAVEN EVERY CITY HAS A RHYTHM

JORDAN WARD LIL BABY CRUSH

ARLO PARKS JUST GO

BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE CURSE YOUR FAIL

ORIONS BELTE & CHRIS HOLM MAYBE

MICHELLE EXPIRATION DATE

MONTELL FISH AND I D GO A THOUSAND MILES

CAT POWER UNHATE

ELMIENE GOLDEN

BONOBO FROM YOU

BEIRUT FYODOR DORMANT

SLOW SHOW WEIGHTLESS

JOAN AS POLICEWOMAN REACTION (FEAT. TONY ALLEN & DAVE OKUMU)

Casting et équipe Animateur Olivier DEPRIS