Entrez sans frapper - Delphine de Vigan / Baloji - 04/04/2019

Le "Boing Boum Tchak" de Sébastien Ministru : "Un appartement sur Uranus" de Paul B. Preciado (Grasset). Baloji pour le film "Binti" de Frederike Migom. Les sorties musique avec Xavier Vanbuggenhout : - The Comet Is Coming : « Trust In The Lifeforce Of The Deep Mystery » - Charlotte Adigéry et son EP « Zandoli » - Lee Fields and The Expressions : « It rains love » - Matt Simons : « After the Landslide » La romancière, scénariste et réalisatrice française Delphine de Vigan pour son nouveau roman "Les gratitudes" (JC Lattès). "La La Langue" de Joëlle Scoriels. L'hommage ému à son père architecte, et la passion mouillée de Xavier pour le jacuzzi...

