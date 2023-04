Yes partage un deuxième single du futur album!

Track listing complet:

CD1:

01. Cut From The Stars 05:27

02. All Connected 09:02

03. Luminosity 09:04

04. Living Out Their Dream 04:45

05. Mirror To The Sky 13:53

06. Circles Of Time 04:59

CD2:

01. Unknown Place 08:15

02. One Second Is Enough 04:04

03. Magic Potion 04:08